Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.04% to Rs 205.86 croreNet profit of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 210.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 53.04% to Rs 205.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 438.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales205.86438.35 -53 OPM %49.0724.31 -PBDT14.049.73 44 PBT-16.85-22.09 24 NP27.41-210.14 LP
