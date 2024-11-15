Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 30.81 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 77.98% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.8140.44 -24 OPM %16.5918.05 -PBDT3.996.45 -38 PBT1.205.54 -78 NP1.225.54 -78
