Sadhana Nitro Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.69% to Rs 9.76 crore

Net loss of Sadhana Nitro Chem reported to Rs 25.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.69% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.7637.10-155.6430.27-20.867.08-24.733.72-25.142.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News