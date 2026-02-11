Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.25% to Rs 44311.97 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 26.39% to Rs 1036.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 820.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.25% to Rs 44311.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35378.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44311.9735378.34 25 OPM %20.0219.23 -PBDT5225.643915.77 33 PBT3250.602308.13 41 NP1036.59820.12 26
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST