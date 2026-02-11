Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.25% to Rs 44311.97 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 26.39% to Rs 1036.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 820.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.25% to Rs 44311.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35378.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44311.9735378.3420.0219.235225.643915.773250.602308.131036.59820.12

