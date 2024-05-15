Edelweiss Financial Services standalone net profit declines 68.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -101.43 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 68.27% to Rs 731.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2305.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -101.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2143.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.89% to Rs 695.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2388.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -139.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2409.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content