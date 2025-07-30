Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagar Systech standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagar Systech standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Sagar Systech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.21 -24 OPM %56.2585.71 -PBDT0.040.12 -67 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.12 -67

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

