Sagar Systech standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Sagar Systech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.21 -24 OPM %56.2585.71 -PBDT0.040.12 -67 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.12 -67
