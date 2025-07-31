Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sagility India gains after Q1 PAT soars 566% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Sagility India gains after Q1 PAT soars 566% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sagility India advanced 6.91% to Rs 45.34 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 566.49% to Rs 148.56 crore on a 25.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,538.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 210.39 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a surge of 196.3% compared to Rs 71.01 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 368.7 crore, up 26.44%, compared with Rs 291.6 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 24% in Q1 FY26 as against 23.8% in Q1 FY25.

 

In dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $180.4 million, while adjusted PAT stood at $23.4 million in Q1 FY26.

As of 31st March 2025, the company had 39,917 employees. Attrition improved to 27.6% in Q1 FY26 as against 27.3% in Q1 FY25.

Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and group CEO, said, Weve entered FY26 with strong momentum and confidence in our position as a leading provider of solutions and services for U.S. healthcare payers and providers. Despite ongoing regulatory and policy shifts, our business continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained growth.

We are deepening engagement with both long-standing and newer clients while maintaining robust profitability. The integration of BroadPath is progressing smoothly. As our clients contend with increasing cost pressures, we are partnering with them to bring our domain and solution capabilities, along with automation and AI, to improve efficiencies and deliver better business outcomes.

Sarvabhouman Srinivasan, Group Chief Financial Officer, added, We have started FY26 with a healthy revenue momentum and disciplined execution driving balanced financial performance. Margins remain stable, supported by improved delivery efficiency, cost optimization, and early gains from BroadPath integration. Cash generation continues to be robust, enabling us to fund strategic priorities and maintain financial flexibility. Our financial strategy remains focused: investing where it matters, operating efficiently, and ensuring that every growth initiative contributes to long-term value.

Sagility India provides healthcare-focused, technology-enabled solutions and services primarily to U.S.-based clients in the payer and provider segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Energy Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Markets Mixed as Fed Holds Rates; Tech Resilient, Transports and Gold Stocks Tumble

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

