Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 48.03 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 7.94% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.48.0347.6117.5717.7111.1310.6410.239.687.617.05