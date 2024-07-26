Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 21.70% to Rs 38.83 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 25.28% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.70% to Rs 38.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.8349.59 -22 OPM %47.8047.43 -PBDT19.0124.56 -23 PBT17.8623.81 -25 NP13.2417.72 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

3 reasons why the Sensex surged 1,200 points on Friday, July 26

Compare term premiums before buying insurance, lock in rate at young age

Philippines plans to siphon off highly toxic oil cargo from sunken tanker

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Commuting in Bengaluru: Walking 6 km will take you less time than driving

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon