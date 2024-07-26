Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.70% to Rs 38.83 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 25.28% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.70% to Rs 38.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.8349.59 -22 OPM %47.8047.43 -PBDT19.0124.56 -23 PBT17.8623.81 -25 NP13.2417.72 -25
