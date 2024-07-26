H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 378.51 croreNet Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 378.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 393.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales378.51393.42 -4 OPM %-10.90-6.42 -PBDT-9.589.09 PL PBT-36.34-20.97 -73 NP-25.50-18.41 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content