H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 378.51 crore
Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 378.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 393.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales378.51393.42 -4 OPM %-10.90-6.42 -PBDT-9.589.09 PL PBT-36.34-20.97 -73 NP-25.50-18.41 -39
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

