H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 378.51 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 378.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 393.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.378.51393.42-10.90-6.42-9.589.09-36.34-20.97-25.50-18.41