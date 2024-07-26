Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
BASF India Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2024.
BASF India Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
MMTC Ltd lost 10.56% to Rs 108.72 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 72.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
BASF India Ltd tumbled 5.90% to Rs 5810. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7833 shares in the past one month.
Cyient Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 1787.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43823 shares in the past one month.
Route Mobile Ltd pared 4.28% to Rs 1653.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25904 shares in the past one month.
JTL Industries Ltd corrected 4.28% to Rs 213.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

3 reasons why the Sensex surged 1,200 points on Friday, July 26

Compare term premiums before buying insurance, lock in rate at young age

Philippines plans to siphon off highly toxic oil cargo from sunken tanker

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Commuting in Bengaluru: Walking 6 km will take you less time than driving

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon