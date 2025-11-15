Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 25.75 croreNet profit of Deep Polymers declined 5.85% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.7524.95 3 OPM %15.8814.39 -PBDT4.024.24 -5 PBT2.362.74 -14 NP1.771.88 -6
