Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.49% to Rs 39.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.03% to Rs 2120.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3166.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 157.27% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.500.551005.242120.833166.804.001.281.701.2328.0912.9848.0039.4927.8612.6246.8338.0426.0110.1139.9728.45