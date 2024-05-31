Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 99.23 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 360.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 403.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 99.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.99.2384.23360.65403.926.293.044.707.94-1.45-5.54-14.833.19-9.86-16.81-50.27-38.87-6.26-17.40-37.71-29.37