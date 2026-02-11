Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 153.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 153.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Sales rise 54.85% to Rs 269.23 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 153.60% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.85% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 173.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales269.23173.87 55 OPM %14.567.63 -PBDT38.0915.14 152 PBT34.8913.65 156 NP25.6910.13 154

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit rises 9.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit rises 9.31% in the December 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 79.30% in the December 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 79.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6982.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6982.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance