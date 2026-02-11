Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 153.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 54.85% to Rs 269.23 croreNet profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 153.60% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.85% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 173.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales269.23173.87 55 OPM %14.567.63 -PBDT38.0915.14 152 PBT34.8913.65 156 NP25.6910.13 154
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:42 PM IST