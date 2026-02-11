Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 153.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.85% to Rs 269.23 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon rose 153.60% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.85% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 173.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.269.23173.8714.567.6338.0915.1434.8913.6525.6910.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News