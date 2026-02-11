Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 675.42 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 3.84% to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 675.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 590.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.675.42590.4916.0215.3091.0388.5267.8563.7950.0252.02

