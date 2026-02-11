Global Education consolidated net profit rises 9.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.65% to Rs 29.00 crore

Net profit of Global Education rose 9.31% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.65% to Rs 29.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.0016.7033.9037.3710.148.888.948.146.696.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News