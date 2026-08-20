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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Minal Industries Ltd, Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd and KJMC Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2026.

Minal Industries Ltd, Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd and KJMC Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2026.

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 126 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 412 shares in the past one month.

 

Minal Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 2.64. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12608 shares in the past one month.

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 165.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5477 shares in the past one month.

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Bharat Global Developers Ltd spurt 20.00% to Rs 103.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8785 shares in the past one month.

KJMC Financial Services Ltd gained 20.00% to Rs 71.77. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1269 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST