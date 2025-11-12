Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 10.08 croreNet loss of Sambhaav Media reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.0810.68 -6 OPM %17.269.55 -PBDT1.701.45 17 PBT0.340.10 240 NP-0.310.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content