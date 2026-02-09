Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.37%

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 4.37% at 1451.5 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd added 6.64%, Sun TV Network Ltd gained 6.13% and Prime Focus Ltd rose 5.58%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 10.00% over last one year compared to the 9.79% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 3.34% and Nifty Realty index added 2.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.68% to close at 25867.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 84065.75 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

