Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.37%
Nifty Media index closed up 4.37% at 1451.5 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd added 6.64%, Sun TV Network Ltd gained 6.13% and Prime Focus Ltd rose 5.58%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 10.00% over last one year compared to the 9.79% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 3.34% and Nifty Realty index added 2.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.68% to close at 25867.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 84065.75 today.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:06 PM IST