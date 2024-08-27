Business Standard
Samor Reality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Ucal Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2024.
Samor Reality Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 93.72 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6519 shares in the past one month.
Ucal Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 200. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2886 shares in the past one month.
NIIT Ltd soared 16.41% to Rs 179.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bhageria Industries Ltd advanced 14.32% to Rs 213.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13449 shares in the past one month.
Palash Securities Ltd exploded 14.06% to Rs 165.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5736 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

