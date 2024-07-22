HDFC Bank rises as Q1 PAT grows 35% YoY to Rs 16,175 crore

HDFC Bank rallied 2.32% to Rs 1,644.40 after the private lender's net profit increased 35.33% to Rs 16,174.75 crore on 44.77% jump in total income to Rs 83,701.25 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 21,282.58 crore, up 33.75% from Rs 15,911.99 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 9.02% YoY to Rs 2,602.06 crore during the quarter under review. Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 grew by 26.4% to Rs 28,840 crore from Rs 23,600 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2023. Core net interest margin for the quarter was 3.47% on total assets and 3.66% on interest earning assets.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 33,025.69 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 31,173.32 crore as on 31 March 2024 and Rs 19,064.12 crore as on 30 June 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances increased to 1.33% as on 30 June 2024 as against 1.24% as on 31 March 2024 and 1.17% as on 30 June 2023.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.39% as on 30 June 2024 as against 0.33% as on 31 March 2024 and 0.30% as on 30 June 2023.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased 27.24% YoY to Rs 23,884.64 crore during the quarter ended June 2024.

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.42%, as compared to 0.70% for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Total deposits were at Rs 23,79,100 crore as of 30 June 2024, an increase of 24.4% over 30 June 2023. CASA deposits grew 6.7%, comprising 36.3% of total deposits as of June 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 24,86,900 crore as on 30 June 2024, registering a growth of 52.6% YoY. Domestic retail loans soared 100.4%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 23% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 18.7%.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per basel III guidelines was at 19.3% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 18.9% as on 30 June 2023. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.3% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio was at 16.8% as of 30 June 2024.

HDFC Bank is private sector lender, As of 30 June 2024, the bank's distribution network was at 8,851 branches and 21,163 ATMs across 4,081 cities / towns as against 7,860 branches and 20,352 ATMs across 3,825 cities / towns as of June 2024.

