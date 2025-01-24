Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 43.75% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.161.19 -3 OPM %67.2447.90 -PBDT0.780.57 37 PBT0.690.48 44 NP0.690.48 44
