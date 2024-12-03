Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.13% to Rs 74.29 croreNet loss of Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reported to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.13% to Rs 74.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.2950.84 46 OPM %40.4262.41 -PBDT-9.978.20 PL PBT-11.006.93 PL NP-7.434.73 PL
