Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty marches towards 24,500; metal shares shine

Nifty marches towards 24,500; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with strong gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,450 mark. Metal shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 662.38 points or 0.82% to 80,911.26. The Nifty 50 index rallied 194.30 points or 0.80% to 24,470.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.76% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.95%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,698 shares rose and 1,216 shares fell. A total of 113 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Metal index gained 1.16% to 9,239.45. The index rallied 3.06% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (up 3.49%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.28%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.80%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.78%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.69%), NMDC (up 1.66%), Vedanta (up 1.26%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.87%), JSW Steel (up 0.45%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.25%) advanced.

More From This Section

Euro currency speculators further increase net short positions

Euro currency speculators further increase net short positions

US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

Board of Anupam Rasayan India appoints director

Board of Anupam Rasayan India appoints director

RateGain recognized as Best B2B Travel Technology Provider by ET

RateGain recognized as Best B2B Travel Technology Provider by ET

Muthoot Capital Services to allot NCDs upto Rs 110 cr

Muthoot Capital Services to allot NCDs upto Rs 110 cr

On the other hand, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 0.61%), Welspun Corp (down 0.54%) and Hindustan Zinc (down 0.01%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.824 as compared with the previous close of 6.820.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.6875, compared with its close of 84.7250 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 December 2024 settlement added 0.03% to Rs 76,102.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.23% to 106.20.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.50% to 4.214.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2024 settlement gained 55 cents or 0.77% to $72.38 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

World Chess Championship Game 7

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

Namami Gange, Water conditioin India, River water

This recently listed Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock rose 78% vs issue price

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Granules India share tanks 10% after USFDA's 'OAI' tag for Gagillapur Unit

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 650 pts higher at 80,900; Nifty above 24,450; Financials, Metal, Oil lead

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

Maharashtra CM to be announced on Dec 4; Fadnavis likely to take charge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon