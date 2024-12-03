Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance declined 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.24 -83 OPM %-175.0066.67 -PBDT0.220.17 29 PBT0.220.17 29 NP0.210.27 -22
