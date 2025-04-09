Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates new subsidiary in UAE

Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates new subsidiary in UAE

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary MSSL Mideast FZE, (MSSL ME) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Global Operation FZCO (SMGOF) in United Arab Emirates.

The new entity was established under the jurisdiction of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZA), United Arab Emirates.

SMGOF will focus on providing business consultancy and continuity services to the groups companies, with a key emphasis on risk management activities and consultancy services.

The company did not disclose the authorized or paid-up capital of the newly formed entity. The incorporation was officially completed on 8 April 2025.

The entire share capital of SMGOF, 100%, will be held by MSSL Mideast FZE.

 

The official announcement was made on 8 April 2025, after market hours.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; aim to ensure repo rate transmission to interest rate: RBI

World Food Program

'Cut by mistake': US restores aid to UN food programmes in 14 nations

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE: Growth estimate revisions mainly due to tariff-related uncertainties, says Malhotra

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

India should cut outlier agri tariffs, move commodity-by-commodity: Paper

Jeffrey Sachs

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

SAMIL is one of the worlds leading specialized automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs. It is currently the largest auto ancillary in India and is ranked among the top 15 automotive suppliers worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 62.1% to Rs 878.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 541.96 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 7% to Rs 27,231.61 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.78% to Rs 112.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Binani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Binani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

RBI says fall in crude oil prices augurs well for inflation outlook, projects CPI inflation at 4% for FY26

RBI says fall in crude oil prices augurs well for inflation outlook, projects CPI inflation at 4% for FY26

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon