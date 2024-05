Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International at its meeting held on 29 May 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 5000 crore on private placement basis in one or more tranches.