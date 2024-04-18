Business Standard
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 4.19%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.45, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.61% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% jump in NIFTY and a 68.63% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.45, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 22309.8. The Sensex is at 73391.73, up 0.61%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 16.46% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21703.05, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 376.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.4, up 3.73% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 87.61% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% jump in NIFTY and a 68.63% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 128.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
