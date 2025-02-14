Business Standard

Sandesh Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sandesh Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd, Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd, HP Adhesives Ltd and We Win Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2025.

Sandesh Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1127.05 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75 shares in the past one month.

 

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 523.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29345 shares in the past one month.

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd lost 19.28% to Rs 144. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15401 shares in the past one month.

HP Adhesives Ltd plummeted 18.04% to Rs 50.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15820 shares in the past one month.

We Win Ltd slipped 17.01% to Rs 61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1266 shares in the past one month.

Sensex slides 408 pts; realty shares slumps

Market under pressure; European mrkt decline

Dollar index lingers under 107 mark; Set for near 1% weekly dip

NBCC bags work contracts worth Rs 852 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation, Ministry of Housing

Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

