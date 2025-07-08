Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

From Ministry of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (SMIORE) has been honoured with the distinguished Seven Star Rated Mine award in recognition of its outstanding efforts and best practices in green mining by the Ministry of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, for its exemplary performance during the year 2023-24. The award ceremony took place at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, on 7 July 2025 as part of the national event to felicitate Five Star and Seven Star Rated Mines of India.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

