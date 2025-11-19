Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 24.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 4.76 croreNet profit of Sangam Finserv declined 24.10% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.764.62 3 OPM %56.0984.20 -PBDT2.073.29 -37 PBT2.033.25 -38 NP1.892.49 -24
