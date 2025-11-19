Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spright Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Spright Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales decline 25.25% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net loss of Spright Agro reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.25% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.3954.03 -25 OPM %-16.4912.84 -PBDT-6.666.98 PL PBT-6.666.98 PL NP-3.446.96 PL

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

