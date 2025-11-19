Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 79.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 44.34 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 79.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.3454.45 -19 OPM %5.127.07 -PBDT1.944.02 -52 PBT1.153.39 -66 NP0.462.19 -79
