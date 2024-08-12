Sangam (India) standalone net profit declines 10.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 696.68 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) declined 10.15% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 696.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 677.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales696.68677.13 3 OPM %8.897.83 -PBDT45.5041.92 9 PBT19.3821.62 -10 NP12.7514.19 -10
