Sangam (India) standalone net profit declines 10.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 696.68 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 10.15% to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 696.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 677.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.696.68677.138.897.8345.5041.9219.3821.6212.7514.19