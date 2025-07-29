Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 245.38 crore

Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 75.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 245.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 222.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales245.38222.99 10 OPM %10.36-1.26 -PBDT-25.77-40.42 36 PBT-115.40-88.82 -30 NP-75.40-88.82 15

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

