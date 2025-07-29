Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical incorporates subsidiary in U.S. to drive growth in North America

PCBL Chemical incorporates subsidiary in U.S. to drive growth in North America

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

PCBL Chemical announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, PCBL Chemical USA Inc., under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America, further strengthening its position as a global player in the industry.

The company has subscribed to 1,000 equity shares of PCBL Chemical USA Inc., each having a face value of $1, aggregating to a total consideration of $1,000. These shares have been issued at par and are held entirely by the company, thereby establishing PCBL Chemical USA Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The subsidiary in USA will facilitate easier access to the North American markets. A local subsidiary in USA would further help to gain strategic market access, proximity to customers and understand regulatory and incentive landscape. The company enables localization of supply chains of carbon black and speciality chemicals which is of critical strategic significance.

 

PCBL Chemical is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It is Indias largest carbon black manufacturer, committed to sustainable growth. It also emphasizes performance materials and specialty chemicals, serving a diverse customer base in over 50 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 20.3% to Rs 94.05 crore on 1.4% fall in net sales to Rs 2,114.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.90% to end at Rs 384.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PCBL Chemical incorporates WoS - PCBL Chemical USA Inc.

PCBL Chemical incorporates WoS - PCBL Chemical USA Inc.

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentInternational Tiger Day 2025CAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon