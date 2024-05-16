Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 40.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 165.44 croreNet profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 40.70% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.74% to Rs 187.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 618.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
