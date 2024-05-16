Business Standard
Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 184.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 163.54% to Rs 19.66 crore
Net profit of Summit Securities rose 184.02% to Rs 14.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.54% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.34% to Rs 75.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.68% to Rs 102.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.667.46 164 102.2350.44 103 OPM %94.1580.03 -96.2393.02 - PBDT18.525.97 210 98.3947.02 109 PBT18.515.97 210 98.3747.00 109 NP14.405.07 184 75.7337.06 104
