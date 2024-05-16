Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 99.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 157.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 483.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 35.49% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 99.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.99.6998.60483.04429.2235.5342.9347.0349.2740.4056.21249.52234.3430.2947.23211.32199.1122.6135.05157.96148.90