Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 99.69 croreNet profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 35.49% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 99.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 157.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 483.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content