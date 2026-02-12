Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 6.87 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 30.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.877.2515.2820.831.712.261.271.750.911.30

