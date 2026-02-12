Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 825.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 79.65 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering rose 825.44% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 79.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales79.6588.69 -10 OPM %2.720.61 -PBDT37.754.26 786 PBT36.743.57 929 NP36.743.97 825
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST