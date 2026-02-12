Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 825.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 79.65 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering rose 825.44% to Rs 36.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 79.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.79.6588.692.720.6137.754.2636.743.5736.743.97

