The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 50.48% in the December 2025 quarter

The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 50.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 5.02% to Rs 27.43 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27.4326.12 5 OPM %44.5538.02 -PBDT9.467.64 24 PBT1.560.61 156 NP1.581.05 50

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

