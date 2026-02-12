The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 50.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.02% to Rs 27.43 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 50.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.4326.1244.5538.029.467.641.560.611.581.05

