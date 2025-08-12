Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 17.89 croreNet profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 1.17% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.8916.44 9 OPM %14.7614.17 -PBDT2.462.41 2 PBT2.302.27 1 NP1.731.71 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content