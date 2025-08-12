Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 15.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 47.14 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics declined 15.43% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 47.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.1440.96 15 OPM %11.0711.65 -PBDT7.526.25 20 PBT5.754.63 24 NP3.183.76 -15
