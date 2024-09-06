Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sansera Engg inks long-term pact with Dynamatic Tech

Sansera Engg inks long-term pact with Dynamatic Tech

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sansera Engineering announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dynamatic Technologies to supply intricate structural parts for the Airbus A220 Door Program.
Under this contract, Sansera Engineering will leverage its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and expertise to produce high-precision components crucial for the Airbus A220 aircraft doors.
The Airbus A220 is renowned for its efficiency, performance, and passenger comfort, making it a preferred choice for airlines worldwide. The components manufactured by the company will play a crucial role in maintaining the high standards of quality and reliability associated with the A220, said the firm.
 
This contract not only strengthens the bond between the companies but also highlights the growing importance of Indian manufacturers in the global aerospace supply chain, it added.
S. Sekhar Vasan, chairman & managing director of Sansera Engineering, stated, We are honoured to be entrusted with this critical role in the Airbus A220 Door program. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and precision with on time delivery, and we are excited to work closely with Dynamatic Technologies to achieve these goals.
Sansera Engineering is primarily engaged in the machining of precision engine forged components for the automotive (2Ws and 4Ws) and non-automotive sectors (aerospace, agriculture). The company also manufactures connecting rods for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.
Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds highly engineered products for automotive, aerospace, hydraulic and security applications.

Shares of Sansera Engineering declined 1.99% to Rs 1382.45 while those of Dynamatic Technologies added 0.33% to Rs 7,960.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

