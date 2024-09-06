Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Indian Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2024.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Indian Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 11.33% to Rs 13.38 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1585.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 297.55 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Easy Trip Planners Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 40.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 919.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48699 shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd pared 5.33% to Rs 402.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indian Bank corrected 5.22% to Rs 524. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58068 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,000 pts, Nifty50, Financials fall 1%; all sectors red

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Congress levels fresh conflict of interest charges against Sebi chief Buch

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K polls: 50% phase one candidates crorepatis, PDP contender richest

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Synergy Green Industries shares rally 16% after order win; check details

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC junks plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon