Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 11.33% to Rs 13.38 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1585.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 297.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 40.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 5.56% to Rs 919.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48699 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd pared 5.33% to Rs 402.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank corrected 5.22% to Rs 524. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58068 shares in the past one month.

