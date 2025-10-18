Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Increase police patrolling in crowded areas during festivals: UP CM

CM Yogi further ensured that the "festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, which is the top responsibility of all officers" (Photo:PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict instructions regarding festivals and celebrations, stating that not even the "slightest negligence will be tolerated" during festivals, and all officers should remain "active" in the field, his office said in a release.

According to the CMO, instructions were given to increase police patrolling in crowded areas, markets, and religious sites. Additionally, 24-hour surveillance using drones and CCTV was ordered, and fire tenders were to be kept on alert for any emergency.

CM, Yogi Adityanath, stated that "strict action should be taken against anti-social elements". He also instructed to keep a "special eye on suspicious individuals".

 

CM Yogi further emphasised on constant coordination between the police, administration, and municipal corporation. He also gave instructions to maintain "smooth traffic, uninterrupted power supply, and proper sanitation."

He also said that "continuous campaigns against criminals and mafia elements should continue, and no dangling power lines should be found anywhere."

CM Yogi further ensured that the "festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, which is the top responsibility of all officers."

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Highlighting that the festival represents both Dharma and Artha in India's eternal Hindu tradition, CM Yogi noted that it also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari and expressed hope for Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

In a post on X, UP CMO wrote, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Dhanteras and wished for their happiness and prosperity. The Chief Minister said that Dhanteras, in the Purushartha Chatushtaya of India's eternal Hindu religion, symbolises not only Dharma but also Artha. Dhanteras is also the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health.

