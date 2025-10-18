Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assam cabinet expands as BPF MLA Charan Boro takes oath as minister

Assam cabinet expands as BPF MLA Charan Boro takes oath as minister

The Assam Cabinet was expanded on Saturday as Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Charan Boro took oath as a minister.

Himanta Biswa Sarmah, Assam CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several of his Cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro, the second-time MLA from Majbat constituency.

The development comes after the BPF, which had been supporting the ruling BJP-led coalition in the assembly without being a partner of it, swept the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several of his Cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Boro filled the last vacant position in the state council of ministers.

 

With the latest induction, the cabinet now has 15 members of the BJP, including the CM, two of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one each of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BPF.

This is the fourth expansion of the Sarma-led Cabinet.

Topics : Assam Assam assembly polls Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

