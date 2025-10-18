Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank declined 9.52% to Rs 991.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1096.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7005.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7216.187005.66 3 OPM %65.0969.33 -PBDT1372.551473.05 -7 PBT1372.551473.05 -7 NP991.941096.25 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q2 outcome

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q2 outcome

Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports turnaround Q2 numbers

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports turnaround Q2 numbers

Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Dixon Tech Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 670 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon