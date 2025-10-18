Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 croreNet profit of Federal Bank declined 9.52% to Rs 991.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1096.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.01% to Rs 7216.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7005.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7216.187005.66 3 OPM %65.0969.33 -PBDT1372.551473.05 -7 PBT1372.551473.05 -7 NP991.941096.25 -10
